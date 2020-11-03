COVID-19: NCDC announces 72 new infections

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 72 new infections of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its verified website on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Nigeria has continued to report new cases of infections on a daily basis, despite the measures put in place to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

It said that Lagos State, the epicentre of the virus in country, recorded the highest number of confirmed cases, with 51 new infections.