COVID-19: NCDC announces 45 new infections

June 11, 2021 Favour Lashem News



NCDC Ihekweazu

 The Nigeria Centre For Control (NCDC) has announced 45 new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the country as of June 10.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Friday.

It noted that 10 states had zero cases reported, which : Akwa Ibom, Ekiti, FCT, Imo, Kano, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, and Sokoto.

According to Centre, the 45 new cases are registered in Ondo-23, Lagos-15, -2, Katsina-2, Rivers-2 and Nasarawa-1.

The NCDC noted that the country had so far tested 2,180,444 persons since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced in Feb. 27.

The agency said the total number of infections in the country was 167,027, while 163,413 recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours.

It noted that the discharges included 75 community recoveries from the FCT managed in line its .

The health agency said no additional new deaths registered in the country in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said a multi-sectoral Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, had continued to coordinate the activities.

Meanwhile, it added that the country’s active cases stood at 1,497, as of June 10, . (NAN)

