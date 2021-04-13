COVID-19: NCDC announces 44 new cases, total now 163, 837

NCDC Ihekweazu

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NAN) announced 44 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 163,837.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on  Monday.

The agency also reported a COVID-19 related in the last 24 hours, while the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country stood  at 2,061 .

It noted that the new infections were from four states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC stated that Enugu took the lead with 22 cases, Lagos 15,  FCT 4, Osun 2 and Kaduna  1.

It noted that 70 people were discharged from various isolation centres after testing negative to the virus in the last 24 hours, the total country’s recoveries have jumped to 154,177.

“The discharges today include 40 recoveries in Enugu State and four recoveries in FCT managed in line with guidelines,” NCDC noted.

health agency said that there were 7,599 active cases spread across the country.

It said that a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

Meanwhile, the NCDC appealed to the Muslim Ummah to observe COVID-19 non-pharmaceutical protocols in the  spiritual and other activities during the Holy .

“Please take measures to stay safe and healthy during Ramadan.  

”Wear a face mask. Observe physical distance.Wash hands frequently. Avoiding gatherings and crowded places,” it advised.

NCDC  however, urged Nigerians to continue to practice all COVID-19  preventive measures.

The agency added  that getting  the COVID-19 vaccine did stop Nigerians from getting exposed to someone had  been infected.

”But, with the vaccination, they will develop immunity that would stop the infection from progressing to the virus,” it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that between  April 5 to April 12, the country tested 34,997 people.

The  country  has also tested  1,803,177 people since the first confirmed case of was announced on Feb. 27, 2020. (NAN)

