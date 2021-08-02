COVID-19: NCDC announces 407 new infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 407 new COVID-19 infections from 16 states and the FCT as of Aug. 1, 2021.

The NCDC announced the new statistics on its official website on Monday morning.

The new infections indicate a decrease from the 497 cases announced a day earlier.

The public health agency stated that the new figure raised the total confirmed infections in the country to 174,315 as of Aug. 1, 2021.

The NCDC said no new death was recorded on Sunday, thus the total fatalities remained 2,149.

It added that the 407 new cases were reported from Lagos-160, Akwa Ibom-75, Ondo-51, Abia-33, Oyo-29, Kaduna-18, Katsina-7 and Gombe-6.

Others are; Ogun-6, Ekiti-5, Delta-4, FCT-4, Ebonyi-3, Edo-2, Niger-2, while Bayelsa and Nasarawa recorded one case each.

According to it, the figures include zero cases reported from Kano, Osun, Plateau, Rivers, and Sokoto states.

The NCDC said that 11 people recovered and were discharged from various isolation centres in the country on Sunday.

The agency noted that till date, 165,005 recoveries were recorded nationwide, while a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate national response activities.

The agency noted that the country’s active cases stood at 7,151, as 2.4 million people were tested.

The centre stated that the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country could be attributed to non-adherence to preventive measures by Nigerians.

“Do your part to prevent further spread of the disease. TakeResponsibility,” it advised. (NAN)

