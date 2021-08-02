COVID-19: NCDC announces 407 new infections

The Nigeria Centre Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 407 new COVID-19 infections from 16 states and the FCT as of Aug. 1, 2021.

The NCDC announced the new statistics on its official website on Monday morning.

The indicate a decrease  from the 497 cases announced a day earlier.

The public health agency stated the new figure raised the total infections in the country to 174,315 as of Aug.  1, 2021.

The NCDC said no new death was recorded on Sunday, thus the total fatalities remained 2,149.

It added the 407 were reported from Lagos-160, Akwa Ibom-75, Ondo-51, Abia-33, Oyo-29, -18, Katsina-7 and Gombe-6.

Others are; Ogun-6, Ekiti-5, Delta-4, FCT-4, Ebonyi-3, Edo-2, Niger-2, while Bayelsa and Nasarawa recorded one case each.

According to it, the figures include zero cases reported from Kano, Osun, Plateau, Rivers, and states.

The NCDC said 11 people recovered and were discharged from various isolation centres in the country on Sunday.

The agency noted that till date, 165,005 recoveries were recorded nationwide, while a multi-sectoral emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, to coordinate response activities.

The agency noted that the country’s active cases stood at 7,151, as 2.4 million people were tested.

The centre stated that the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country could be attributed to non- to preventive measures by Nigerians.

“Do your part to prevent further spread of the disease. TakeResponsibility,” it advised. (NAN)

