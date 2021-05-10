COVID-19: NCDC announces 37 new infections, total now 165,419

The Nigeria for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 37 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 165,419.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

The News Of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the latest figure of 37 is higher than ’s, which saw 30 reported.

The noted that the 37 came with no additional COVID-19-related death in six states and the Federal Capital ().

“Of the new cases, Yobe recorded the highest number of the novel coronavirus infections – with 13, followed by Lagos with 12 and Akwa-Ibom with 6 infections, while , Edo, Kaduna and Ogun reported 3, 1, 1 and 1 respectively.

“The day’s report included a corrected computational error that occurred during the week,” it stated.

The NCDC said that 47 patients have recovered from the virus and have been from isolation centres across the country.

According to it,  till date, a total of 165,419 cases have been confirmed, 156,297 cases and 2,065 deaths recorded in 36 states and the .

The health said that since the pandemic broke out in the country in February , the nation had carried out 1,939,165 million in the 36 states and the FCT.

The agency added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities. (NAN)

