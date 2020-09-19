COVID-19: NCDC announces 221 new cases, total infections rise to 56,956

Share the news













The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 221 new infections of Coronavirus (COVID-19 ) in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Friday.

According to it, the new cases are confirmed from 18 states in the country.

The new infections brought the total number of confirmed cases to 56,956 in Nigeria.

The public health agency said that Lagos had 59, the highest number of cases, followed by Abia with 46 cases and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 22.

Among others were; Rivers, 11, Bauchi, 7, Benue, Ekiti and Imo, 6 each, Kaduna, Kwara and Ondo, 4 each, Ogun and Osun, 3 each, Bayelsa, Edo and Kano, 1 each.

The NCDC said that 213 COVID-19 patients were successfully treated and had been discharged across the country, bringing the number of treated cases to 48,305.

According to it, those discharged on Friday include 100 community recoveries managed in Oyo State in line with new case management guidelines.

The health agency sadly recorded one more death, which brought the national death toll to 1,094.

It noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC) activated at Level 3 had continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

The NCDC urged Nigerians not to ignore any symptoms, adding that a sudden loss of taste/smell, cough or fever might be COVID-19 .

“Please dial *258*258# for the COVID-19 self-assessment tool if you suspect that you or a loved one may have been exposed to COVID-19,” it said.

It cautioned that the risk of getting infected with COVID-19 was higher when people did not wear face mask in public places.

“Wear your face mask properly at all times. Adhere to all non-pharmaceutical preventive measures of COVID-19,” it urged Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as the people of Edo State prepared to vote their preferred candidates at the governorship election on Saturday, Sept. 19, NCDC urged all to observe the COVID-19 guidelines recently released.

It noted that relevant stakeholders must take actions that would reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 during the election.

“Ensure there is hand hygiene and temperature checks at the campaign ground, polling stations; providing additional polling stations or booths to ensure physical distancing, with clearly marked floors to enforce spacing on queues.

”Mandating the use of face mask for everyone, regular cleaning of polling stations, tables and other surfaces highly essential because those are the areas that are easy to contract the virus.

”Multiply hand-washing points or alcohol-based hand sanitiser, while staff at the polling units should practice hand hygiene frequently,.” (NAN)

