COVID-19: NCDC announces 162 infections, as total jump to 62,853

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), has announced 162 new infections of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

The NCDC made this known via its verified wedsite on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the 162 reported national figure is, however, lower than the 170 cases recorded on Friday.

The public health Agency said the latest figure takes the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 62,853.

The agency said that a total of 245 COVID-19 patients have been discharged across the country in last 24 hours, taking number of successfully treated cases to 58,675.

Meanwhile, it said that the 162 new infections have been reported from 14 states, saying that of the 162 new cases, Gombe raked in 54 cases to take over from Lagos, which posted 26 cases, while the FCT recorded 36 new cases.

It, however, said that Lagos’ 26 new cases represent a far cry from the 106 cases it posted on Friday.

“Gombe State has 54 new Covid-19 cases; FCT-35; Lagos-26; Ogun-12; Plateau and Rivers-10 each; Kaduna-4; Ekiti-3; Edo and Osun-2 each; Bayelsa, Imo, Ondo and Oyo-1 each,” it said.

The NCDC said that the COVID-19 national death toll in the country remains 1,144 as no new case of death have been reported in last 24 hours.

The public health agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities. (NAN)