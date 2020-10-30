COVID-19: NCDC announces 150 new infections in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), has announced 150 new COVID-19 infections in the country.

The NCDC made this known via its verified wedsite on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that as Nigeria continued with its fight against COVID-19, it has conducted about 620,758 tests since the first confirmed case was announced in the country.

The public health agency also recorded two COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours in the country.

It said that the 150 new cases were reported from nine states of the federation.