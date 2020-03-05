COVID-19: NCAA orders airlines to issue Health Declaration Forms aboard aircraft

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has ordered all airlines operating international and regional flights into Nigeria to issue Health Declaration Forms to their passengers before arriving Nigerian airports.

Mr Samuel Adurogboye, the authority’s General Manager, Public Relations, gave the order in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Adurogboye said the airlines should also ensure that their crew members filled the form.

He said that the warning was coming on the heels of failure of some airlines operating international and regional flights into Nigeria to provide Health Declaration Forms.

Health Declaration Forms is a passenger’s self-reporting forms.

The general manager said a letter to this effect had been issued to all airlines and other stakeholders.

“In view of the above, airlines are to remind passengers to provide factual address and phone numbers to enhance contact tracing in case there is need to do so.

“The Health Declaration forms will be collected and evaluated by the personnel of Port Health Services on the arrival of the passengers and crew members alike.

“Airlines are to collect the forms from the Port Health Services at the various international airports of the departure country,’’ Adurogboye said.

He warned that failure to comply with the directive by any airline would attract severe sanctions. (NAN)