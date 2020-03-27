COVID-19: NAWOJ urges collaborative efforts by citizens

The Katsina State Chapter of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), has called on citizens to collaborate with governments at all levels in the fight against the dreaded coronavirus.

A statement jointly signed by the Chairperson and Secretary of the Association, Hannatu Mohammed and Binta Ibrahim on Friday said the fight against Coronavirus, is a collective responsibility of all that government cannot do it alone.

“In the last few weeks, we have seen an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria and both Federal and state governments, are doing everything within their powers to contain the spread of the disease by taking several preventive steps.

“NAWOJ in Katsina appeals to all its members and indeed the good people of Katsina state, to stay safe and protected by adhering to all safety guidelines and advice issued by health experts.

“We call on all and sundry to please sanitize regularly, practice social distancing and avoid crowd as well as travels by staying at home,” the statement read.

The association commended efforts of Katsina state government and all other relevant stakeholders for taking necessary measures to curb the tide of COVID-19 pandemic within the state.

