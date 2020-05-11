COVID-19: NAWOJ Kebbi chapter, Foundation reach out to the vulnerable

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalist’s (NAWOJ), Kebbi State Chapter, with support of the Khadimiyya Foundation on Sunday distributed palliatives to vulnerable people.

The members of the association had agreed to reach out to vulnerable households within the state

The over 200 beneficiaries had tasked the association’s members to provide assorted food items, to ease their hardship during the pandemic.

In pursuit of this agenda the chairperson Mrs Laiatu Augustine Bamaiyi reached out to vulnerable people in amanawa community, Mashekara in Kola down to Bayan Kara among others.

They distributed food items and sanitary items as palliatives across the length and breadth of the state.

The items donated were Rice, Spaghetti, Maggie, groundnut oil among other.

Speaking, the chairperson said they were out to extend their hand of fellowship to the vulnerable. She added that kindness is a mark of faith and who ever is not kind has no faith.Also, she called on the well to do individuals to help poor especially in this lockdown.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries Malam Garba Sarkin Kutare of Amanawa leprosy centre thanked NAWOJ and Khadimmiya Foundation for the gesture, adding that the items donated to them will be distrubuted judiciously.

Others who spoke on the occasion include Hadiza Hakimi, Umar Hakimi and Salamatu Kaoje amongst others.

Also NAWOJ team visited Mashekari village in Kola, and Bayan Kara area on a similar mission.

Share this: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Print



No tags for this post.