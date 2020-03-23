COVID-19: National Judicial Council suspends court sittings

The National Judicial Council (NJC) on Monday suspended Court sittings for an initial period of two weeks at the first instance.

The statement obtained from NJC website was signed by Justice Tanko Muhammad, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and Chairman of (NJC).

He said this was a preventive measure help check the spread of Corona Virus (COVID – 19) and for the protection of Justices, Judges and staff of courts.

“Further to my earlier Circular Ref. No. NJC/CIR/HOC/II/629 dated March 20, 2020, on the above subject matter: In view of the reality of the COVID-19 in the country and in order to take further preventive steps, all Heads of Courts are, from March 24, 2020, directed to suspend all court sittings, except in matters that are urgent, essential or time bound according to our extant laws.

“Your Lordships are hereby directed to bring the content of this Circular to the notice of all stakeholders in justice administration’’, he said.

In his earlier circular dated March 20, the CJN noted that COVID-19 Virus and its spread in Nigeria has become a source of concern to all.

“As Your Lordships are aware, COVID-19 Virus and its spread in Nigeria has become a source of concern to all.

“Consequently, both the Federal and State Health Authorities have taken steps to mitigate the spread in the Country.

“The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had continued to issue advisories to stem the spread of the disease which has no known cure. This is a matter of grave concern to the entire Nigeria Judiciary”. (NAN)