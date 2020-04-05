COVID 19: National Assembly Committees commend efforts of FCTA

The leadership of the three FCT Committees in the National Assembly have commended the FCT Administration for its effective handling of issues relating to the COVID 19 pandemic in the Territory.

The commendation was made following a meeting held on Saturday, April 4 between the leadership of the committees and the FCT Administration in which the parliamentarians were briefed on the efforts of the FCT Administration in containing the pandemic in the FCT.

Present at the meeting were the Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, the Hon Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu Chairman, Senate Committee on the FCT, Senator Abubakar Kyari, Chairman, House Committee on the FCT, Honourable Abdullahi Garba, Chairman, House Committee on FCT Area Councils and Ancillary Matters, Honourable Ahmed Tijani Damisa and the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on the FCT, Honourable Blessing Onuh.

Also at the meeting were the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, the Executive Secretary of the FCDA, Engr. Umar Gambo Jibrin, the Chief of Staff to the Minister Malam Bashir Mai-Borno and other senior staff of the Administration.

During the meeting, the National Assembly members were briefed by both Ministers, the Permanent Secretary, officials of the Health and Human Services Secretariat, the Director of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board and the Chairman of the Ministerial Task Team on Traffic Management, Mr Ikharo Attah.

Speaking at the end of the meeting, Senator Abubakar Kyari, who chaired it, expressed satisfaction with the actions being implemented by the FCT Administration in the fight against COVID 19.

He said I’ve been enlightened because the Hon. Minister and the Hon. Minister of State and the team have adequately briefed the committees of the Senate and the House of Representatives. Before then, we were a bit concerned about the level of preparedness. But the outcome of this meeting has shown that the FCT is on top of their game. I’m very much impressed”.

Speaking in the same vein Hon. Abdullahi Garba said the Minister of State of the FCT Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu was doing very well in her efforts at sensitizing and enlightening residents at the grassroots level on the pandemic and preparedness for the distribution of palliatives.

Honourable Ahmed Tijani Damisa however said there was need for more sensitization at the Area Council level and recommended the use of residents at that level to do this in the local languages.

FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello said that the parliamentarians have assured the provision of full legislative support for the efforts being put in place by the FCT Administration.

He said” We have all agreed on measures to be taken and they also assured us of proper legislative support like they have always done and we continue to count on the cooperation with them”.

He continued “at the end of the day, we all agreed that it is very important that for us to fight COVID 19, there has to be full stakeholder engagement. All arms of government have to work together and it’s also a fight that involves citizen engagement because the greatest weapon we have is personal discipline, adherence to government’s medical regulations and social distancing”.

Echoing the words of the Minister, Senator Abubakar Kyari, in his message to residents of the FCT said “first and foremost residents should abide by the guidelines and regulations of the lockdown and government regulations in respect of COVID-19 because that’s the only thing that we have to avert any calamity because it’s a pandemic that we all know is spreading like wildfire across the world”.