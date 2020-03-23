COVID-19: NASS members suspicious of colleagues returning from foreign trip

By Haruna Salami

The return of members of National Assembly, NASS, Committees on Petroleum (Upstream) from a foreign trip last Thursday, without volunteering to be screened or quarantined, is causing fear and anxiety among the legislators and the entire staff.

The committee members from both Chambers of NASS, went to London on a 3-day International Training Programme, organised by Skills and Career Support Centre (SCSC), to enrich capacity for the Petroleum Industry Bill.

Last Thursday, Senate spokesman, Godiya Akwashiki, while briefing journalists on activities of the Senate, was asked why he and some of his colleagues who returned from foreign trip, refused to be screened or quarantined, but he retorted, “ask question that will help you”.

However, on a second thought he said, “the question is a very difficult one to answer, but I will answer it, that some lawmakers just returned from UK, USA, Canada, Ghana, etc why they didn’t self quarantine for 14 days before coming to the National Assembly.

“Well, I don’t know whether you know some that were in the plenary today that have just returned.”

About himself, he said “because I told you I travelled, do you know if I travelled to my village?

“On a serious note, we are taking measures on that. It was one those things we discussed in the Senate closed session today (Thursday March 19). The Senate President has announced to the entire 109 senators and urged those who have just returned to go and test themselves from tomorrow (Friday March 20),” he said.

According to Akwashiki, they are leaders, so they should show examples to others, adding that “it is better late than never”.

As the two chambers resume plenary Tuesday, public hearings, excursions and visitors to gallery have been banned.

It is likely that the lawmakers will proceed on recess in the face of worsening Coronavirus pandemic.

