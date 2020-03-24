COVID-19: NASS announces total lockdown

By Haruna Salami

Clerk to the National Assembly, NASS, Mohammed Sani-Omo Lori, has announced total lockdown of the two chambers of the Assembly to curtail COVID-19.

This is contained in a circular he personally signed on Tuesday, titled: “Emergency Measures to Curtail COVlD-19 in the National Assembly.”

According to Sani-Omolori “the leadership of NASS, in consultation with the management, has noted with concern, the rising incidence of COVID-19 and therefore, the need to put in place, effective measures to curtail the possible incidence and spread of the disease in the National Assembly. Earlier today, both Houses adjourned plenary till 7″1 April, 2020.”

In furtherance of the above objectives, the following measures are being put ‘in place:

(a) all Staff, including Legislative Aides, other than those enumerated in paragraph 2(b) are directed to remain at home with effect from Wednesday, 25″I March. 2020, for an initial period of two (2) weeks, subject to review;

(b) The following categories of staff are exempted from the measure contained in paragraph 2 (a) above:

(i) Clerks of the two Chambers and Secretaries to the Directorates; (ii) All Directors/Heads of Departments: (iii) Identified essential staff covering Medical, Security and Utility services; and

(iv) Any other staff that might be needed from time to time as will be indicated by the Clerks of the two Chambers and Secretaries to the Directorates.

“All Staff of the National Assembly are hereby directed to remain within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as any staff needed will be summoned to the Office. I wish to add that failure to heed to this directive will attract sanctions.

“By this Circular, all Banks. Restaurants and other Business outfits within the National Assembly Complex are to close for the period.

“In the meantime, all Legislators and Staff are requested to strictly adhere to professional advice from the Honourable Minister of Health,the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Presidential Task Force for the Control of COVID -19.

You are also enjoined to maintain personal hygiene and to report suspicious cases/symptoms of COVlD-19 around you to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on 0800970000-10.

“The Secretary, Health Services Directorate of the National Assembly, Dr. Sani Sanusi has also established a Helpline for emergency contacts on 08055588663.