COVID-19: Nasarawa State Govt. set to begin community testing

The Nasarawa State Government says it will soon commence community testing to ascertain the level of Coronavirus prevalence in the state.

The Director, Public Health at the state Ministry of Health, Dr Ibrahim Alhassan, disclosed this on Wednesday in Lafia when he led a delegation on an advocacy visit to the Chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in the state, Aminu Maifata.

According to Alhassan, the advocacy visit was aimed at informing and seeking partnership with ALGON toward a study targeted at ascertaining the level of COVID-19 prevalence in the state.

“The study would take place in 200 enumeration areas across the 13 local government areas of Nasarawa State.

“We came to seek partnership with you as the Chairman of all Local Government Chairmen in the state to enable us to carry out this assignment successfully.