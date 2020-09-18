COVID-19: Nasarawa Govt. sets up committee on schools reopening 

Share the news













The Nasarawa State Government has set up a committee to work out modalities for safe reopening of schools across the state. Hajiya Fatu Sabo, the state’s Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on Friday, in Lafia. According to the Commissioner, the committee has all critical education stakeholders including, government’s representatives, parents and proprietors of private schools as members.

Sabo said that the committee was mandated to get data from primary, secondary and tertiary institutions and interpret same to guide the ministry in taking preventive measures ahead of the reopening of the schools. “What we are mostly concern about is the safety of students and staff before we decide on the date for the reopening of schools. “The schools would be fumigated and safety equipment such as hand sanitisers, facemasks as well as ensuring physical distancing and other COVID-19 protocols.

“So, as you can see, it is not something that the government will rush into,” she said. She explained that the committee had already started work and would soon submit its report to the ministry for consideration. Sabo said that as soon as the report get to the ministry, it would be forwarded to Gov. Abdullahi Sule for approval. The Commissioner appealed to students and parents as well as other stakeholders to remain calm as the ministry was working assiduously to ensure safe reopening of schools in the state.

Sabo expressed satisfaction with the conduct of students and teachers at the just concluded West African Senior School Certificate Examination in the state.

She said that she was optimistic that the students would perform well in the examination in spite of the long closure of schools due to COVID-19 pandemic. She said the ministry had made arrangement with teachers to teach students via radio and television stations and that the programme was still ongoing.(NAN)

