COVID-19: Nasarawa governor proposes N62.96bn revised budget for 2020

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, has proposed a revised 2020 budget of N62.96 billion to the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval due to the effects of Coronavirus on the economy.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, announced this after Alhaji Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North), the Majority Leader of the House, read the governor’s letter during the legislature’s proceedings in Lafia on Monday.

Balarabe-Abdullahi, who said that the revised budget tagged: “Budget of Inclusive Development”, was necessary as Coronavirus pandemic had affected the socio-economic activities of the state, the country and the world.

“In furtherance of its support to Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration to succeed, the House has expeditiously passed the 2020 appropriation amendment bill of the sum of N62.96 billion into first and second reading, respectively.

“A bill for a law to amend the Nasarawa State 2020 Appropriation Bill of N62,968,348,139.00 only for the services of Nasarawa State has scaled first and second reading at the House.

“The accelerated passage was due to the importance of the budget to the development of the state as a result of COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

“The recurrent expenditure is N31,943,912,285.00 billion only while the Capital expenditure is N26,465,632,374.00 billion only and the consolidated revenue fund charges is N4,558,803,479.00 billion only,” he said.

The speaker committed the revised budget to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation for its necessary action and to report back to the House on July 22.

Earlier, Alhaji Tanko Tunga, the Majority leader of the House, while presenting the governor’s message, urged his colleagues to give the budget an accelerated passage in the interest of development.

Mr Danladi Jatau (PDP-Kokona West), the minority leader of the House, seconded the motion.

Alhaji Mohammed Okpoku (APC-Udege/Loko) and Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu (APC-Awe South) while contributing on the issue, said that the revised budget was timely considering the effects of COVID-19 on the society.

The governor had on Dec. 4, 2019, presented a 2020 budget proposal of N100.52 billion to the Assembly for consideration and approval.

Sule, who tagged it as “Budget of Inclusive Development”, said that it was anchored on his administration’s policy of transparency, accountability and prudence.

The state assembly subsequently passed the appropriation bill into law on Dec. 23, 2019 after raising it from N100.5 billion to N108.4 billion. (NAN)

