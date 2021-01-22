COVID-19: NAFDAC grants registration fee waiver to 200 SMEs in Bauchi 

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has waived registration fee to 200 Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) amidst COVID-19 pandemic in Bauchi. NAFDAC’s State Coordinator, Mr Mohammed Muazu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Bauchi that the measure was to encourage and promote SMEs amidst the pandemic in the state. He said the agency took the measure to provide succour to the SMEs and to promote economic development in the country.

“In order to bring succour, the agency provides palliative to the SMEs by slashing the cost of registration of their products. “At a point, we grant waiver to the first 200 SMEs applicants we have registered free, as the palliative measures taken by the establishment. “While others grant 80 per cent waiver to register, and those supposed to renew their license are called upon to renew without any penalty,” he said. According to him, NAFDAC will collaborate with the Bauchi State Government, to create awareness for the SMEs to avail themselves of the opportunity from 2020.

Muazu stated that the outfit had seized cartons of fake hand sanitisers worth N350,000 in 70 shops, supermarkets and drug retail outlets in the state. He, however, urged the public to be mindful of NAFDAC and Batch Numbers, Manufacturing and Expiry dates of food, drugs and medical consumables. “The general public should understand that quality of hand sanitisers not registered by NAFDAC cannot be guaranteed, and the aim will not be achieved,” the coordinator said.

He, however, condemned the attitude of traditional medicine practitioners on the registration of their products in the state. “In Bauchi State, only one traditional medicine outfit registered with NAFDAC,” he said. Muazu warned them against using herbal drugs on patients when such drug had not been confirmed or approved by the agency. (NAN)