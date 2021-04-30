COVID-19: NAFDAC approves Pfizer Biotech Vaccine for emergency use authorisation

April 30, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Health, News, Project, Security 0



The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has approved the Pfizer Biotech for emergency use authorisation for COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Its Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, made known on Friday in a live/zoom briefing .

Adeyeye said: “We have approved Pfizer Biotech for possible use in the country.

“Our COVID-19 team must carefully review it to make sure that the science behind it is well understood, and also in accordance with our own regulation.”

She said the vaccine approved based on different mechanisms known to the agency.

“We used different mechanisms to approve COVID-19  vaccine, and one of it is reliance, meaning that a more matured regulatory agency across the globe has already approved such vaccine.

“We can use that as a basis for our own review by getting the assessment , know the peculiarities and our COVID Vaccine Committee will then do their job.

“We also can go ahead to review, if the World Health Organisation (WHO) has given emergency use lifting, meaning they have done their job.

“For Pfizer biotech vaccine,  both cases are , because more matured have approved the vaccine.

“The approval is not a full approval, it is within the period of getting vaccinated and gathering of data about the adverse effect following immunisation,” she said.

Adeyeye said that data gathering on vaccine not limited to NAFDAC.

She said that the agency belonged to an organisation International Coalition of Medicine Regulatory ( ICMRA).

“We belong to ICMRA, which is a global gathering of regulatory across the country, where we share our experiences, like that of Oxford Astrazeneca Vaccine,” NAFDAC director-general said.

According to her, the agency’s COVID-19 Vaccine Committee has worked to ensure that post vaccination regulation is put in place.

“Our committee started their work to ensure all the Is are dotted and the Ts are crossed to ensure that post vaccination regulatory activities such as pharmacology vigilance or safety monitoring is put in place.

“So, it is not just the vaccination alone, it is what happens after that,” she said.

On the storage of the Pfizer Biotech Vaccine, Adeyeye said the country has what it took to store the vaccine effectively.

“We have the capability because the freezer temperature is now - degrees unlike when it -80 to -60 degrees temperature. So, the storage is not an issue in Nigeria,” she said.

The director-general also disclosed that the agency was reviewing the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,