COVID-19: NAFDAC approves chloroquine for clinical trial

The production of chloroquine has been approved by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), for clinical trials on the dreaded coronavirus.

ChannelsTV reports that Mojisola Adeyeye, the Director General, disclosed this in Lagos on Friday.

“In the case of Chloroquine, it has been demonstrated in the literature and with clinical research which is still ongoing, that Chloroquine is superior to the Placebo.

“NAFDAC is not approving Chloroquine as a product that has can be used for Coronavirus because there is no submission to us for registration but because it is under clinical trials, NAFDAC approves medicines meant for clinical trials.

“Therefore the medicine is being approved just for the clinical trials,” Adeyeye said.

While inviting experts and researchers that are interested in clinical trial on the drug to approach approved outlets, she said a drug company was approved to produce chloroquine in batches

“Right now, we have asked one company to make a batch of Chloroquine for the purpose of clinical trial,” Adeyeye added, while warning the public not to use Chloroquine to treat malaria.

“Nobody should use chloroquine as anti-malaria because of the resistance that has been proven to develop in the past after the use of chloroquine in the population.”