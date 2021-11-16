COVID-19: NACA, EU, others support 310 vulnerable households in Bauchi

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) in collabiratio with the United Nations and European Union has distributed COVID-19 palliatives to 310 vulnerable households in Bauchi State.

Dr Yinka Falola-Anoemuah, NACA’s Deputy Director, Community Prevention and Care Services, stated this during the EU mission monitoring on Tuesday in Bauchi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NACA in partnership with UN, EU and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, has initiated the “Risk Communication and Community Engagement project.”

The project, which is championed via the UN Basket Fund support to the National COVID-19 Multi-Sectoral Pandemic Response, seeks to identify preventive measures that will curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The project tagged: “NACA-UNAIDS Joint UN Basket Fund project,” is also designed to mitigate the negative impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable household and women living with HIV/AIDS in the country.

Falola-Aniemuah said the project was being implemented in 15 states across the country to cushion the effect of the pandemic on HIV/AIDS vulnerable households.

According to her, the project also mobilised positive living persons on prevention of COVID 19, Seuxual and Gender Based Violence (SGVB), HIV and access to vaccines.

“About 9,770 people infected with HIV/AIDs were supported during the COVID-19 pandemic in 15 states across the country.

“Each of the beneficiaries received N25,000 within six months in two trenches.

“The monitoring exercise provided a platform to interact with beneficiaries and get feedback on the outcomes of the intervention.

“From their testimonies, beneficiaries supported their childrens’ education and also started small businesses,” she said.

According to her, the beneficiaries are also integrated into the National Social Register as vulnerable.members of the society.

She appreciated the effort of the Bauchi State Government and development partners in the fight against HIV/AIDS and COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Ms Chioma Soji, an Official of the EU, said the monitoring exercise was aimed at generating feedback for future planning of the intervention programne.

Also speaking, Mr Danladi Mohammed, Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Bauchi State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Malaria (BACATMA), said that the Agency had distributed 80,000 HIV tests kits to health facilities across the state.

Mohammed said that the EU-UN project was being implemented in Bauchi and Katagum Local Government Areas of the state.

Some of the beneficiaries, Mr Alhamdu Dana-Ubi and Asmau Ibrahim, in their remarks commended the gesture.

Dana-Ubi said that he recieved N15,000 under the programme and used it to cultivate his farmlands, while Ibrahim added that she set up her business with the support of the programme. (NAN)

