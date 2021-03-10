By Chimezie Godfrey



Musharak Esteem Nigeria Limited is set to kick-start the fumigation and decontamination of motor parks, abattoirs, and commercial vehicles in order to complement governments’ efforts in curbing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious diseases.

Recall that the company recently commenced the nationwide fumigation and decontamination of all police schools which started in Abuja with the POWA International School, Area 11 Garki, Abuja.

Head of the Administration Department, Musharak Esteem, Mr Partrick Okoyonoh who disclosed this to Newsdiaryonline said these services will be rendered free of charge as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to Nigerians.

According to him, there is need to fumigate and decontaminate these sensitive places especially commercial vehicles, abattoirs, and newly built structures before being put into use, in addition to observing the COVID-19 protocols.

Okoyonoh stressed that the decontamination of commercial vehicles will prevent the spread of coronavirus across state boundaries, which will prevent future lockdown of interstate movement and the consequent economic hardship.

He said,”I want to add that there is a lot of emphasis on fumigation and this company is particularly interested in newly completed buildings that need to be fumigated, decontaminated and cleaned thoroughly before commissioning or handing over for occupation.

“Furthermore, we believe that we can make an impact in curbing the spread of COVID-19 if particularly commercial vehicles are decontaminated as they move across state boundaries because most of them are engaged in inter-state movements.

“They carry dozens of passengers, some of them unknowingly are affected or infected and as a result they can spread such ailment across state boundaries. Remember that during the last lockdown there was ban on inter state movement. If such a thing occurs again, it will be reduced, that lockdown would be avoided.

“It will allow people to do their normal business if such vehicles are decontaminated and free of any contagious diseases, provided they carry certificates that confirm that such vehicles have been decontaminated.”

The Musharak Esteem, Head of Admin revealed that the company is already collaborating with chairmen of National Union of various motor parks and the management of abattoirs within the FCT and across the country.

“To make this work, Musharak Esteem Nigeria Ltd is having a talk with chairmen of National Union of various parks in the Federal Capital Territory to enlighten their members to show up for this exercise at a reduced rate because the chairman believes he is making his own contribution towards the reduction of any of these infections like the viruses, the pandemic particularly as a part of the social corporate responsibility of the company.

“We have also looked at the areas of abattoirs – abattoirs, you know are places where animals are slaughtered for human consumption.

“If you go down and look at this institution you’ll be amazed, you’ll be surprised that human beings take things from such a place for consumption but thank God our weather has been very fair to us in Nigeria where such viruses are reduced by nature but then we shouldn’t leave everything to nature.

“Effort is being made to talk with management of abattoirs, to allow the fumigation department of Muharak Esteem Nigeria Ltd to carry out thorough fumigation and decontamination of their places of business.

“If that is accepted the exercise will normally be carried out at night so that it doesn’t affect business activities during normal work hour.

“In other words, when it is time for people to resume their normal activities at the abattoirs, the effects of the chemicals used in sanitizing, decontaminating would have reduced or gone with time so people can resume their businesses safely.”

Ukoyonoh called on the FCT administration and the Federal government to make it mandatory for completed apartments, abattoirs and commercial vehicles to pass through the processes of fumigation and decontamination for a healthier society.

“Like I said, there should be a legislation by government and we are by this medium calling on the government of the federation and of the federal Capital Territory to as much possible make a legislation that will make the mandate of such exercises to be done like I have said in newly completed apartments, offices, abattoirs, motor parks, commercial vehicles.

“So there should be need for such a serious consideration by government,” he reiterated.

Ukoyonoh further revealed that another critical area that the company want to intervene is that of improper disposal of medical waste by hospitals, pharmacies and diagnostic centers in the FCT and across the country.

He pointed out that this act of carelessness is causing serious health hazards to the citizens.

He cautioned against the indiscriminate disposal of these medical waste which according to him are highly infectious and pose great danger to the health of Nigerians.

Ukoyonoh therefore advised stakeholders in the health sector to seek the services of professionals for the proper disposal of these medical wastes.

