COVID-19: Mupwaya assures of stronger AEDC

AEDC’s MD/CEO – Engr. Ernest Mupwaya has said that the Company will continue to raise the bar of performance during the period of the COVID 19 pandemic and come out better and stronger from it.

Engr. Mupwaya made this assertion when he addressed an online meeting of regional general managers, subject matter experts as well as some members of the executive management team called to review operations and see how the Company was performing during the COVID 19 pandemic period.

According to the Managing Director, the current situation is an unusual one, which is not peculiar to AEDC as a Company and Nigeria as a nation. “This is a global issue, which the global community is working round the clock to resolve very quickly. At the local level, we had thought the lockdown will be for 2weeks but the reality on ground has called for an extension, which Mr. President has rightly done. From all indications, a new way of doing business will certainly emerge in the post COVID 19 period” .

Speaking further, the MD said that while some businesses may go with the COVID 19, he is optimistic that AEDC will come out of the COVID 19 stronger and better because of the strategies the Company is putting in place as events unfold during and after the COVID 19 pandemic period.

Engr. Mupwaya used the opportunity of the meeting to commend the staff of the Company for what he described as their commitment to service delivery despite the precarious nature of the pandemic period. “I am aware of the commitment of our people on the field and how they have been putting in extra efforts to ensure that customers have supply. This is the least we can do for our customers at a time like this. Management will continue to provide the necessary logistics for further service delivery to our customers.

On the issue of the 2 months free use of electricity, Engr. Mupwaya emphasised the fact that the issue still remains a proposal and that discussions about it are still on going. AEDC, he said, is prepared to implement the proposal once it is approved and the implementation modalities are released.

He therefore appealed to customers to ensure that they settle their electricity bill as this is the only way spares can be procured and power supply sustained.