COVID-19: Monitor CBN N50bn palliative through oversight, CSOs urge NASS

The `Say No’ Campaign, a coalition of civil society organisations, has urged the National Assembly to monitor utilisation of the N50 billion palliative announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over Coronavirus.

Mr Ezenwa Nwagwu, Co-convener of the `Say No’ Campaign, made the appeal in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Nwagwu said that the action was to ensure some level of transparency and accountability in disbursement of the palliative aimed at mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the coalition included – YIAGA Africa, Civil Society Legislative and Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa, and Centre for Transparency Advocacy.

Nwagwu said that the CBN announced recently that it had set aside various intervention funds for start-ups, small and medium-sized enterprises.

He said that the measure was to support and mitigate the impact of the global pandemic, COVID-19, in order to boost activities and survival of the enterprises.

“According to the statement from the apex bank, the sum of 136 million dollars that is N50 billion is to be released to help small companies stay afloat, pharmaceutical companies to produce patent drugs and medical supplies.

“It is to also assist households mostly hit by the scourge. Other beneficiaries mentioned are hoteliers and airline service providers.

“We, the under listed `Say No’ Campaign coalition, therefore, consider this a proactive step at curtailing a severe economic meltdown as a result of the global shutdown currently being experienced due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

“While this move is highly commendable, we will like to emphasise the need to put in place some transparency and accountability measures that will provide all affected companies a level playing ground of benefiting from this intervention.

“It should also ensure that the fund is judiciously used for the purpose for which it was set aside,” he said.

Nwagwu said that over the years, billions of Naira had been released in different initiatives by the CBN as supportive measures targeted at boosting the nation’s economy.

He said that accountability for these funds in improving the nation’s economy remained a matter of debate and institutional claims.

The co-convener said further that the recent effort by the apex bank may be frustrated, if the process of accessing or securing the fund was compromised.

“There is a need to deliberately track and monitor the disbursement and effective utilisations of the fund to ensure prudency, thereby preventing diversion by unscrupulous opportunists.

“We will like to also emphasise the need for the apex bank to clearly state the criteria for determining the ‘household most hit’ by the scourge.

“This is to forestall the eventuality of making the process of selection susceptible to manipulation that may lead to some individuals having undue advantage because of their positions or affiliations.

“The process must be designed to ensure that no vested interest is accorded any advantage at the expense of those who are deserving of this crucial intervention.

“We, therefore, call on the leadership of the National Assembly to proactively deploy its oversight function to monitor these funds as released by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“This is to ensure benefiting companies/businesses, especially the pharmaceuticals utilise the funds for the purpose for which they are disbursed,’’ Nwagwu said.

He said that the coalition further requested that a CBN intervention fund tracking committee comprising the apex bank, relevant trade unions, civil society bodies and other relevant stakeholders be immediately set-up.

This, he said, was for the sole purpose of ensuring that all relevant and agreed protocols are complied with in the spirit of fairness and equity.

He said that this would ensure transparency and further heighten general confidence level in the process, thereby checkmating the nefarious activities of possible vested interest that will be out to ensure that efforts of the government and particularly the apex bank were truncated.

He said that the group also urged other civil society groups and citizens’ movements to remain active in monitoring the developments in the overall interest of the country and the prosperity of its people.

Nwagwu said that the coalition would be making a freedom of information request to the CBN, as soon as it became necessary to do so, on the details of the disbursement of intervention funds including the beneficiaries.

“This is to ascertain that the process adheres to the principles of fairness, equity and accountability.

“This will also help the coalition in verifying that all established and agreed protocols are adhered to in the overall interest of the country.

“The `Say No’ Campaign is committed to the fight against corruption and impunity and to ensure accountability and good governance in Nigeria,” he said. (NAN)