COVID-19: Moghalu urges Nigerians to follow expert advice

Former presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, Kingsley Moghalu has called on Nigerians to adhere to advice of experts on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He also advised religious leaders to observe social distancing by avoiding religious gathering until further notice.

Moghalu in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline on Sunday also warned that the deadly virus was about science and not tradition.

“I call on all Nigerians, Christian, Muslim, to be responsible in this Covid-19 crisis and observe social distancing and all guidelines issued by the authorities. Gatherings in churches and mosques should be avoided for now. It’s about science. God is the Master Scientist.”

He also called on President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to lockdown Nigeria for a month in order to curb the spread of Coronavirus and ensure effective contact tracing, adding that state governors should reprogram their 2020 budgets to focus on COVID-19.

“Apart from the Nigerian health system’s weakness to handle large numbers of COVID-19 patients, poverty is a problem.

“This means congested masses of crowds of urban poor in Lagos, Kano, Onitsha, Aba etc. in their daily struggle for subsistence. @NigeriaGov must shutdown Nigeria for a period of one month.

“This will reduce community spread and give time for more contact tracing and to deal with medical emergency of treatments while it can still be handled.

“The army should enforce this across the country. The budgets of the federal and state governments must now be completely reprogrammed to focus on Covid-19 in 2020. Pretty much little else except security should matter now,” Moghalu added.