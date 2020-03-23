COVID-19: Ministry of special duties postpones security conference

The Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs has postponed a three-day National Conference on Community Violence and Humanity, which was to hold from March 24 to March 26.

A statement signed by Mrs Julie Jacobs, Director of Information of the ministry, explained that the decision was taken as a result of the prevailing spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

NAN reports that the theme of the national community conference on community violence prevention and human security is with the theme; “Strategising for Community Safety.”

“The decision follows the close monitoring and updates on COVID-19 in Nigeria and across the world.

“The Federal Government has also issued statement calling for travel restrictions and limit of number of persons allowed at official and social gathering, “ she said.

According to Jacobs, upon consultations with the Federal Ministry of Health and the various stakeholders, it became imperative that the best decision is to postpone the event in national interest.

“The ministry in agreement with our collaborating partner, Risk and Accident qSociety of Nigeria (RAPSON), has resolved to postpone the event in order to ensure safety of Nigerians, “ she said.

Jacobs said the conference has been rescheduled to hold from June 1 to June 3. (NAN)