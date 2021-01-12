COVID – 19: Ministry fumigates hospital, agencies in Nasarawa

Nasarawa State Ministry of Environment has commenced fumigation of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) as well as Ministries and Parastatals where new cases of COVID -19 were reported .

Mr Iliya Adeka, General Manager, Nasarawa State Environmental Protection Agency, during the fumigation exercise on Tuesday, told newsmen in Lafia that the move became necessary because of the rising cases of COVID-19 triggered by the second wave of pandemic in the state.

He said that to further reduce the spread of the virus, the Environmental Protection Agency, an agency under the ministry of environment, was directed by the Ministry of Health to fumigate the hospital and other facilities where new cases were reported.

According to him, the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism and Lafia Special School where new cases were reported have been fumigated.

Mr Bitrus Owuna, Senior Environmental Officer and Head of Works Department at DASH,Lafia, thanked the agency for the exercise.

Owuna told newsmen that departments in the hospital had been engaging in routine fumigation every two weeks to make it safer for patients, relations and the staff to carry out their duties.

“We usually conduct fumigation whenever we have a new case so that people can work freely without entertaining any fear.

“We have done the decontamination of the hospital and its annex last week.

“Today, we have invited external body to do same so that the hospital can be certified safe for everybody to work freely without contracting any disease,” he said.(NAN)