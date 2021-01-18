COVID-19: Medical practitioner urges Edo Govt. to enforce use of face masks

A medical practitioner in Benin, Dr Evelyn Osadolor, has called on the Edo Government to strictly enforce the compulsory use of face masks by residents.

Osadolor made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Monday, saying that the measure would help to contain the spread of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“Many people think COVID-19 kills instantly. People recover from the disease. Death is not the most common outcome of the disease.

“Most deaths of COVID-19 have occurred in patients with underlying health issues.

“A majority of citizens go about without face masks and they believe they cannot contract it because of their strong immunity.

“Your immunity can be strong but your neighbour, friend or even spouse can have low immunity.

“Protecting yourself and practising social distancing should be the best approach to putting a stop to the second wave of the pandemic,” Osadolor, a pediatrician with a private clinic in Benin, said.

According to her, avoiding close contact with anyone showing the symptoms of respiratory illness, such as coughing and sneezing, is very important.

She further urged the state government to reactivate its awareness

programmes in the media to sensitise the citizenry on the second wave of the pandemic and need to comply with the safety protocols.

Meanwhile, a report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control states that Edo has 15 active cases. (NAN)