COVID-19: Mass testing key in containing spread — NGO

Ms. May Ikokwu, the Chief Executive Officer, Save Our Heritage Initiative (SOHI) says mass testing for COVID-19 is key in containing the spread of the pandemic in the country.

Ikokwu, also the Secretary-General, Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN), said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

She expressed concern over the traumatic experience of some persons infected with the virus as well as the economy of the country.

“The way forward is to increase our testing capacity and capabilities by ensuring mass testing.

“Sickness detected is half cured, so the moment the virus is detected, certainly quarantine and treatment will follow and the spread will reduce,’’ Ikokwu said.