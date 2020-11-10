COVID-19: Mass testing key in containing spread — NGO

Ms. May Ikokwu, the Chief Executive Officer, Save Our Heritage Initiative (SOHI) says mass testing for COVID-19 is key in containing the spread of the pandemic in the country.
Ikokwu, also the Secretary-General, Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN), said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.
She expressed concern over the traumatic experience of some persons infected with the virus as well as the economy of the country.
“The way forward is to increase our testing capacity and capabilities by ensuring mass testing.
“Sickness detected is half cured, so the moment the virus is detected, certainly quarantine and treatment will follow and the spread will reduce,’’ Ikokwu said.
She commended the Federal Government for its efforts in fighting the pandemic, adding that more still needed to be done to eliminate the virus.
Ikokwu called for intensive advocacy to sensitise Nigerians to the existence of the disease which according to her was still wreaking havoc.
The SOHI boss expressed concern over the perception by many people that COVID-19 virus was gone.
“ The fact that the virus did not ravage the country as had been predicted is no reason for the current complacency being observed.
“While at an Abuja suburb market recently, I was shocked to observe that a woman was the only one wearing a facemask, appearing like an oddity in the environment.
“Many people today no longer apply the safety protocols of washing hands, social distancing thinking that the pandemic is over.
“But the pandemic is very much around, a governor just tested positive, it is clear evidence that it is still around as 300 persons also tested positive to the virus.’’
Ikokwu urged Nigerians to present themselves for test in order to ascertain their safety.
She explained that it was wrong for people to stay away from testing because of fear or stigmatisation.
According to her, Nigeria has more than 61 testing centres across the nation and it is important we know our COVID-19 status.
NAN reports that at the beginning of the pandemic, Nigeria’s COVID-19 testing capacity was around 200 tests a day which later increased to 1,000 tests per day. (NAN)
Leave a Reply