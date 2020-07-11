COVID-19: Malami bars friends from attending son’s wedding

Share the news













The wedding fatiha of Abdulaziz Abubakar Malami, son of the Attorney-General of the Federation took place under strict observations of the protocols and guidelines issued by the Presidential Taskforce Committee on COVID-19 the Minister media assistant, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu said in a statement.

Abdulaziz got married to Khadija Abduljalil Danbatta.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN thanked friends, well-wishers and the general public for their prayers and goodwill for the wedding fatiha of his son which took place today in Kano.

Malami expressed appreciation for the understanding that due to COVID-19 pandemic, the wedding fatiha was low key.



Earlier, the Minister had communicated in writing notifying friends and colleagues that due to the current situation of COVID-19 that guidelines and protocols by Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 he only solicited for their prayers and goodwill.

The minister reminded friends that COVID-19 protocols had restricted each gathering to not more than 20 people, therefore he only sought their prayers for the couple.









