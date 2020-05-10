COVID-19: Makinde confirms 64 new cases in Oyo

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says that 64 people have so far tested for COVID-19 in the state.

He stated this in his tweeter handle monitored in Ibadan, saying that the five new confirmed cases announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday night, brought the number to 64.

He tweeted “the COVID-19 confirmation tests for five suspected cases came back Positive.

“The cases are from the following local government areas: Ibadan North (2), a foreigner in Surulere, Ibadan North East (1) and Ibadan South West (1).

“So the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is sixty-four.”

He urged the general public to call the emergency operations centre, if they found travellers from other states arriving in their neighbourhood.

He gave the numbers as 08095394000, 08095863000, 08078288999 or 08078288800.

The five new confirmed cases in the state were among the 239 recorded in 15 states on Saturday by the NCDC. (NAN)