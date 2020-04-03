COVID-19: Lockdown will end only if… – FG

The Federal Government says the lockdown of Lagos, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and Ogun states would end only f citizens fully complied with preventive measures, introduced by government, to limit spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Information Minister, Lai Mohammed said it would be difficult to defeat coronavirus, if citizens failed to comply with directives that would safeguard all citizens.

“If we don’t behave ourselves, it is likely that the lockdown will be extended, but if we behave ourselves, there might not be an extension and I hope we do so.

“If we stay at home for two weeks and we are doing everything we are supposed to do, we should be able to effectively contain the disease.

“My appeal to Nigerians is that they should obey the directives on social distancing, personal hygiene, and shun gatherings; after two weeks, we will resume our normal lives.

“But if they think it is a joke, then we may have to stay at home more than the two weeks,” Mohammed added. NAN