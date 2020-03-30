COVID-19 lockdown: Shari’ah Council urges states to provide food to populace

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria, has urged Federal state governments to emulate Lagos State Government in distributing food and sanitary items to the populace to ease the hardships caused by the lockdown imposed over COVID-19 pandemic.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna by its Secretary General, Nafiu Baba Ahmed.It noted that countries across the globe affected by the virus had provided palliatives to their citizens and said governments in the country should also take similar measure.

The Council also called on wealthy Muslims to cater for theneedy, in line with Allah’s commandment in various verses of the Holy Qur’an.“We therefore call on the rich amongst us to give out to the needy. This trying time we are facing is the right opportunity to get tremendous reward from the Almighty, by this single act of charity.

“We pray to Allah to relieve the nation of this pandemic and others yet unknown.”The statement further called on Muslims to desist from all sorts of sins and turn to Allah for repentance.The Council advised Muslims to be law abiding and practice all the precautionary measures announced by government to prevent new infections and curb the pandemic. (NAN)