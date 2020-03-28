COVID-19 lockdown: NNPC assures Nigerians of steady fuel supply

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has assured Nigerians of adequate fuel supply following implementation of sit-at-home order in some states to contain the spread of the COVID-19.Mr Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director, NNPC, who gave the assurance in a tweet on Saturday, said supply of petroleum product would not be affected by the lockdown.“States have all consented to allow movement of fuel trucks and operation of stations during any sit at home action.“Our stock and supply plan are robust and there is no need to buy more than you require at anytime. We will keep supplying, ” he said.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some states including Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, Rivers, Edo and Delta had issued directives advising people to stay at home to contain Cornonavirus.Nigeria currently has 81 confirmed cases with three discharged persons and one death. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Print

