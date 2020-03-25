COVID-19: Lekki residents distribute 2,000 sanitisers to police, markets in Lagos

Residents of Lekki estate in Lagos on Wednesday distributed 2,000 bottles of hand sanitisers to workers on essential duties as part of their sensitisation campaign against coronavirus in the area.

James Emadoye, President, Lekki Estate Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA), distributed the sanitisers to police officers, transporters, market women and health workers in over 20 locations in the area.

”This action becomes necessary, following increase in the number of confirmed cases of persons that have contracted the novel coronavirus in the nation.

”This is our own contribution to help raise awareness and help curb the spread of coronavirus across the metropolis.

”I urge Lagos residents to prioritise hygienic practices and to adhere to the directives of health officials and the government to further prevent the spread of the virus in the nation,” he said.

He noted that these were difficult times for the country, its people and the world in general.

”The people of Lekki are doing what we can to sensitise the people by creating awareness on this pandemic to support the government in its efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

”`We are giving these flyers and hand sanitisers to policemen, health workers and others as they are part of workers on essential duties,” he said.

Receiving the items, Police Area Commander, Area ‘J’, Ajah, ACP Gbolahan Olugbemi, commended the association’s efforts and promised compliance with the directives of both government and health officials.

”“All you have done goes a long way to show that you care about the Nigeria Police Force.

”On our part, we will do all we can to ensure compliance with the directives of the government.

”We will go all length to educate the people to comply with the directives from all quarters,” he said.

Olugbemi urged residents to contact the police in the event of noncompliance by neighbours to help curb the spread of the virus.

The market leader of Sangotedo Market, Mr Adewale Kazeem, while receiving the items, promised to distribute same and urged citizens to partner with the government by observing social distancing, especially in public places.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sensitisation and distribution were carried out across 20 locations between Lekki and Sangotedo environs.

Some of the beneficiaries included Ajah Police Area Command; road transport workers in Ajah, and LASTMA officials; health workers at the Abraham Adesanya Health Centre and markets in the area. (NAN)