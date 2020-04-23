COVID-19: Lebanese community donates food items to FCT

The Lebanese community in Nigeria has donated food items Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to share to the people as a palliative to cushion the effects of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The community donated 6,000 bags of rice (5kg) 600 bags of flour (50kg) 3,900 cartons of noodles and 3,000 gallons of soya oil.

It also donated 2000 cartons of table water, 1,875 gallons of palm oil, 800 cartons of Tomato pastes, 500 cartons of Spaghetti and 400 cartons of soap to the administration.

The Ambassador of Lebanon to Nigeria, Houssam Diab, while presenting the donation in Abuja, said it was part of efforts of Lebanon to cushion the effects of the lockdown to contain the COVID-19 by the Federal Government and the FCT Administration.

He called on the FCT Administration to distribute the items to the poor and vulnerable families.

”We brought these trucks of food and consumable goods as our token of appreciation to what the FCT Minister is doing on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari to keep the residents and citizens of the FCT safe,” he said.

Responding, FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello said the items were the ” highest donation” received by the FCT administration so far.

According to Bello, the Lebanese community has proven true to be part and parcel of the FCT and thanked them for the gesture.

“We are pleased to receive a highly placed delegation under His Excellency, the Lebanese Ambassador and you can see what they have brought.

“I don’t have much to say just to thank you. It is the highest individual donation,” Bello said.

Receiving the items, FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu assured the envoy that the items would be distributed to the vulnerable in the territory.

The minister said, ”We want to say a very big thank you to you, the Ambassador of Lebanon to Nigeria and the team that all came together believing in us.

“The goods you brought today we will ensure that they are distributed across the territory to the needy.

” This will go a long way to cushioning the effect of the sit-at-home , ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.”