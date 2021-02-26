COVID-19: Lawmaker makes cash donations to 1,200 vulnerable residents

Sen. Tokunbo Abiru, (APC-Lagos East) has made cash donations to no fewer than 1,200 vulnerable residents in his constituency to cushion the effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mr Enitan Olukotun, Spokesperson to Abiru, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Lagos.

According to him, the donation is in fulfillment of his promise to support the less privileged affected by the impact of the pandemic.

Olukotun stated that beneficiaries got their cash through their various bank accounts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Abiru had on Feb. 8, given out the same financial support to the first batch of 1,000 vulnerable residents in his constituency who were adversely impacted by the pandemic.

The current 1,200 beneficiaries of the cash donations are the second batch that included widows, physically challenged people, the aged, women and unemployed youth drawn from 98 wards across the 16 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the district.

Abiru had assured that he would never abandon the vulnerable in his district.

He had also stated that selected beneficiaries would be getting the assistance bi-monthly and all through the year, by way of direct credit to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

The lawmaker had assured that the N5,000 support scheme was scheduled into two categories and would run throughout 2021. (NAN)