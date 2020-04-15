COVID-19: Lawmaker holds teleconference with constituents in Sokoto

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Determined to keep in touch with his people, in spite of movement restrictions across the country, a member, representing Bodinga/Dange-Shuni/Tureta Federal Constituency, Dr Balarabe Kakale on Tuesday held teleconference with his constituents.

Speaking exclusively with Newsdiaryonline through telephone, he said the teleconference was an alternative way of meeting with his people to discuss issues that affect his Constituency.

Some of the constituents during the teleconference in Sokoto

Kakale said while it is necessary to comply with orders against movement, as well as observing social distancing, it was also necessary for him to be in touch with his people, especially at this moment.

“Today I zoomed in from Abuja, through a teleconference with my constituents of Bodinga/Dange-Shuni/Tureta Federal Constituency.

“We had an engaging and productive meeting with a cross section of leaders, women, youths, students, health workers, civil servants, businessmen, entrepreneurs, farmers etc on a wide range of local, national and international issues.

“Some of the issues we discussed include: the need to totally overhaul our health system, funding and structure; COVID-19 response; economic palliatives and social investment/CCT gaps and controversies; women and youth empowerment; malaria/meningitis; the Almajiri challenge, etc

“We discussed about what the legislature can do to promote good governance, welfare, security and economic survival of the citizens and by extension, the nation.

“We also discussed about the topical issues of coronavirus, #COVID19 pandemic, where I enlightened them on the need to sensitise communities about hygiene and support for both state and federal governments, by complying with all rules,” he said.

According to him, the people of the Constituency gave useful suggestions and advice, which he promised would guide him in making contributions on the floor of the House of Representatives, for the good of, not only the Constituency, but also the nation at large.

He commended the leadership of the National Assembly, NASS, the Federal and state governments as well as the traditional institutions for their support to the people during this trying time.

“Our greatest commendation as a constituency, is to the Legislature (NASS), particularly the House of Representatives and its leadership, the Federal and Sokoto state governments, the Sultanate council and traditional/ religious leaders, teachers and the media, for their untiring efforts and commitment to keep citizens safe and to provide, information, care and economic palliatives.

“The constituency also gives its greatest respect and honor to our Health Workers (our men and women across all cadres of health care), who are on the front line fighting for the health and wellbeing of others in this trying and dangerous times, now and always.

Participants at the teleconference were drawn from Sifawa, Danchadi, Dabagin Ardo, Wababe, ‘Yan Gwalli, Dingyadi, Tulluwa, Tsamiya, Bagarawa and Badau districts.