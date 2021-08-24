COVID-19: Late Sen. Durojaiye’s family urges Nigerians to get vaccinated

August 24, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



family of late Sen. Biyi Durojaiye, a second Republic Senator and former Chairman of Nigerian  Communications Commission (NCC),  has urged Nigerians to get vaccination.

Mr Abimbola Durojaiye, first and eldest son of family, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Tuesday in Lagos, getting vaccinated became necessary, following death of their father.

Abimbola told NAN late Durojaiye, a prominent National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) chieftain and Acting Leader of Afenifere Egbe Ilosiwaju Yoruba, died on Tuesday at Federal Medical Centre, Ebute-Metta, Lagos at 4.00 a. m.

According to him,  Sen. Durojaiye  died after a brief illness at 88 years and his body has been deposited in a mortuary somewhere in Ikeja.

He said it was inconsequential what killed deceased but however,  stressed  need for everyone to the vaccination.

“There is never a good time to die but what is important is Baba has gone to rest and he is surely in a better place. His leaving us is very sad,” he said.

He said plans were already in place for his funeral rites and would communicated to soon.

NAN reports late Durojaiye represented  Ogun East at senate, between 1999 and 2003.

He was also a member of Constituent Assembly from  1988 to 1989. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,