COVID-19: Lagos tops with 133 as Nigeria reports 265 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, says the country has reported 265 new cases of coronavirus.

The Centre, through its Twitter handle @NCDCGov Saturday night also stated that the total number of confirmed cases is now 7,526.

Of the 265 new cases reported, Lagos topped with 133.

Breakdown of the cases by states:

133-Lagos

34-Oyo

28-Edo

23-Ogun

22-FCT

6-Plateau

5-Kaduna

3-Borno

3-Niger

2-Kwara

2-Bauchi

2-Anambra

2-Enugu

According to the tweet, there are now “7526 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria” with discharges totaling 2,174 and 221 deaths.

