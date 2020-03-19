COVID-19: Lagos State to shut down all schools on Monday

The Lagos State Government is closing down all public and private schools from Monday March 23, 2020 as part of preventive measures against the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The state Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, said in a statement that the move became necessary to prevent children and their teachers from getting more vulnerable to the pandemic.It advised parents to ensure that their children practise ‘social distancing’ while at home, wash their hands regularly or use hand sanitizers and observe high standards of personal hygiene.

“The closure is not intended to create panic but to arrest the spread of the disease, which has become a global threat.“Children should be encouraged to remain at home,” the Commissioner said in the statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

She said that the Lagos Incident Command Centre, headed by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, would continue to trace all contacts of the identified cases.The Commissioner encourage anyone who has information about suspected cases to report to the nearest hospital or call the emergency telephone numbers 08023169485, 08033565529, 08052817243 and 08023401214.(NAN)