COVID-19: Lagos records seventh death

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday announced the death of another COVID-19 related patient, barely 24 hours after the sixth death was recorded.

The State Ministry of Health on Wednesday disclosed this through its verified Twitter account.

The ministry also added that 25 new cases were recorded, bringing the total confirmed cases in the state to 217, but did not give further details about the deceased sex, age, nationality and medical history.

The Ministry Twitted, “#COVID-19 Lagos Update as at April 14, 2020, 25 new #COVID19 cases confirmed, bringing total confirmed cases in Lagos to 217.

“Eight more persons; two females and six males; including one foreign national from Croatia were discharged. Total discharged now 69.”