Covid-19: Lagos LG boss begins house-to-house sensitisation

Mr David Odunmbaku, Chairman, Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), in Lagos State, on Sunday began a house-to-house sensitisation of residents on the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Odunmbaku, during the exercise, also sensitised residents on the Delta variant of the pandemic.

According to him, residents should adhere and fully comply with all protective protocols set up by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Lagos State Government.

“No doubt about it, we are already in the third wave of the COVID-19; to all Ojodu residents, Lagos residents at large, let us all follow experts’ advice.

“Let us embrace compulsory use of masks in all public places, keep social distancing, ensure constant hand-washing and use of hand sanitisers.

“These are some of the Federal and Lagos State Governments’ protocols to curtail the deadly COVID-19 pandemic,” Odunmbaku said.

According to him, because of the Delta variant, experts have warned that people should open windows when there are lots of people in the house.

He added: “If you are driving in a car with people, open the window, even a little bit.

“We learnt Delta variant particles can linger in the air in aerosolised form for up to 16 hours.

“So, if you walk through that area and you breathe that air, you could get infected, meaning ventilation is vital.”

He said that of the 2,542,261 samples collected since the pandemic began, Nigeria had recorded 177,615 confirmed infections, 165,482 discharged and 2,185 fatalities.

Odunmbaku said that Lagos, which is the epicentre of the pandemic, reported 65,932 laboratory-confirmed cases, 58,529 discharged and 465 deaths.

The council boss enjoined residents, especially those that had not been vaccinated, to go out on Tuesday to receive their Modena vaccines.

“From Tuesday, August 10, the government will begin to administer the second batch of the vaccines; we want those that have not received their shot to do so.

“We cannot afford another lockdown. To reduce the number of fatalities, Mr Governor has activated 10 COVID-19 Sample and Oxygen Triage Centres as well as 20 LG-based COVID-19 Sample Collection sites.

“These centres are strategically located to provide ease of access for citizens in need of Oxygen Therapy and those who need to test for COVID-19,” he said.

Odunmbaku instructed all workers of the council to adhere to the “no mask, no entry policy” from Monday, August 8.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...