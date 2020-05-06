COVID-19: Lagos, Kano top as NCDC confirms 148 new cases

The NCDC Tuesday night confirmed 148 new COVID-19 cases across the states of Nigeria.

Announcing the latest figures on its Twitter handle, NCDC tweeted “148 new cases of #COVID19;”



It gave the breakdown of the new cases which show that Lagos and Kano top the list thus: :3-Lagos;32-Kano; 14-Zamfara; 10-FCT; 9-Katsina; 7-Taraba; 6-Borno;6-Ogun; 5-Oyo; 3-Edo; 3-Kaduna;3-Bauchi.

Others are: 2-Adamawa; 2-Gombe; 1-Plateau; 1-Sokoto and 1-Kebbi.



NCDC said in all, there are “2950 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria; Discharged: 481 and Deaths: 98″.