COVID-19: Lagos discharges another 6 patients – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Monday announced the discharge of another six patients, who tested negative twice to the Coronavirus disease.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement, said that the numbers of discharged patients from the isolation centres in the state had gone up to 61.

”Good people of Lagos, I have more great news from our isolation facilities.

“Today, six more persons; one female and five males have been discharged to join the society.

“The patients, all from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19.

“This brings the numbers of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 61.

“For us, this is significant and indicative of our will power to triumph in this war against the lethal COVID19.

“We won’t be deterred, and we will not relent until victory is achieved.

“I thank you all for your continued perseverance and patience, especially at this critical time.

“This sacrifice of ours, I am most certain will not be in vain,” Sanwo-Olu, the COVID-19 Incident Commander said. (NAN)