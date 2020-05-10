COVID-19: Lagos discharges 21 more patients

The Lagos State Government has announced the recovery and discharge of 21 more patients who tested negative twice to coronavirus.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said in a statement on Sunday, that 469 patients had now been managed and discharged from the isolation centres.

”My dear Lagosians, I am happy to inform you that 21 more #COVID19 patients; 4 females and 17 males, all Nigerians, have been discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

”The patients, 3 from Onikan, 1 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 1 from First Cardiology Hospital (an accredited private Isolation facility), 6 from Lekki and 10 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres were discharged today having fully recovered and tested negative to #COVID19 in two consecutive test readings.

”With this, the total number of cases successfully managed and discharged from isolation facilities has risen to 469.

”Remember to practice hand hyiene, join our #MaskUpLagos campaign by using a facemask especially when outdoor and do not forget to observe strictly the Social Distancing principle.

”Together we can break the chain of transmission #ForADiseaseFreeLagos #ForAGreaterLagos,” he said. (NAN)