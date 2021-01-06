COVID-19: Lafia Specialist Hospital takes delivery of 4 ventilators – CMD

Dr Hassan Ikrama, the Chief Medical Director (CDM) of Dalharu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) Lafia in

Nasarawa State says the hospital has taken delivery of four ventilators preparatory to handling any serious case of the Corinavirus

Disease (COVID-19).

The CMD made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lafia.

According to him, the state government has supplied sufficient Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the hospital to

reposition it toward tackling any second wave of the disease.

He explained that the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the isolation centre at the hospital was properly equipped with ventilators

and monitors, among others.

He added that the hospital had reactivated the infections prevention and rapid response committees with a view to training staff

and ensuring that patients got the required attention.

Ikrama lauded Gov. Abdullahi Sule for completing and equipping the Lafia Infectious Diseases Diagnostic and Research Development Centre.

He noted that the centre had helped in testing and treating COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

He added that “before this centre became operational, samples were being taken to Abuja and usually takes up to three days before getting results.

“But now, samples were been tested at the centre and you get result the same day.”

The chief medical director disclosed that the facility had managed 197 cases of COVID-19 and successfully treated and discharged 184 patients since the outbreak of the pandemic.

He also said that the hospital presently had one suspected case and one confirmed patient of the virus and urged the public to always observe safety protocols as the only way to curtail the spread of the virus.

He said the management of the hospital made the wearing of face mask compulsory before being allowed into the facility. (NAN).