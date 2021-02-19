COVID-19: Kwara survivor advises strict adherence to preventive measures

Mr AbdulGaniyu Yusuf, a COVID-19 Survivor in Kwara, has advised people to always adhere to the

COVID-19 preventive measures, stressing that the disease is real. He gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ilorin. He said “COVID-19 is real because I contracted the disease. I was taken to the Sobi Isolation Centre in Ilorin.”

He warned people who doubted the existence of Coronavirus that he witnessed people who died from the disease. According to him, he spent 20 days at the isolation centre, where he received medical attention from

health workers with special training on how to handle people with the disease. He explained that “I went for COVID-19 test after people in my house became sick with the disease. The test came out positive

and I was taken to the isolation centre.

“While at the centre, I was terrified because I saw people who died and were taken to the mortuary. “I must confess that it was a terrifying experience because I lived with the fear that I may not get out alive.” Yusuf explained that he had never doubted the existence of the disease and wondered why people would

doubt what they have no knowledge on.

Relating his ordeal further, the survivor said that his symptoms were, however, mild as he was not placed on any oxygen like

others. He added that the healthcare providers were understanding, even when some patients became agitated and rude. He added that the Kwara Government made provisions for feeding and took care of the needs of those at

the Isolation centre.

“Throughout my stay at the isolation centre, there was 24-hour provision of electricity and we had hot water whenever

we required. The government tried its best for us,” he said. He noted that symptoms of the disease included fever, cough, loss of taste and difficulty in breathing.

He said “I was recently appointed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) COVID-19 Hero and Survivor Initiative to testify that the

pandemic is real and people must take precautionary measures to avoid it.”

He advised people to always wear face masks, wash their hands regularly with soap and water and avoid large gatherings. Yusuf also appealed to people against stigmatising survivors of COVID-19. (NAN)