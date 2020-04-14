COVID-19: Kwara reviews restriction order

The Kwara Government has reviewed its earlier decision to allow vehicles to move around on days earlier designated for restocking of food and other essentials and has now directed residents to patronise only neighbourhood shops.

Kayode Alabi, the Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19 in the state, announced the decision in Ilorin on Tuesday.

He said the review meant that commercial and private vehicles were now barred from operating, except trucks and trailers conveying food stuffs, medicines and other essential services earlier exempted by the government.

Alabi said major markets such as Ipata and Oja-Oba were also banned from operating for 14 days from April 15.

He said retailers could now set up shops in schools and open spaces in their neighbourhoods between 8 am and 12pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Alabi, however, said all congregational prayers remain banned as before.

“COVID-19 is an emerging public health development across the world and governments are studying situations and making adjustments to cope with the emergency.

“Last week, the Kwara State Technical Committee announced some measures to enable people go out to get food and other essentials on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

” In handing down these measures, the government called for respect for social distancing and other safety protocols.

“We experimented with the measure on Monday and observations were made accordingly; the committee is making the following adjustments:

“Government is hereby restoring full-scale lockdown across the state for the rest of the 14 days earlier declared and the movement of all vehicles are banned except commercial vehicles carrying food, medications, goods and services

” Marketers may use neighbourhood schools and open spaces to set up shops from. 8am-12pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to meet the demands for food in the community while maintaining social distancing and all restrictions on social gatherings,” Alabi said.

He also confirmed four cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Alabi said the cases were two males and two females, adding that 42 tests had so far been conducted out of which 29 were negative while nine results were being awaited. (NAN)